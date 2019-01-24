Firefighter injured in north Wichita house fire Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita firefighter was injured battling a fire Thursday around 8 a.m. at 12th and Jackson.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews had to go defensive to get the fire under control.

Officials tell KSN, one firefighter suffered injuries in the fire and was transported to the hospital. The firefighter was treated and released. Investigators said the family who lived there recently moved out.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

It was the second fire Thursday in Wichita. Another one near Pawnee and Washington resulted in a fatality.