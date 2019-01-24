Firefighter injured in north Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita firefighter was injured battling a fire Thursday around 8 a.m. at 12th and Jackson.
When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews had to go defensive to get the fire under control.
Officials tell KSN, one firefighter suffered injuries in the fire and was transported to the hospital. The firefighter was treated and released. Investigators said the family who lived there recently moved out.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
It was the second fire Thursday in Wichita. Another one near Pawnee and Washington resulted in a fatality.
House fire near 13th and Jackson is now a defensive fire. All crews operating from the exterior. #icttraffic #ictfire https://t.co/3PdEhFdcwA— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) January 24, 2019
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Out of touch? Trump aides struggle with shutdown...
- Police say Florida bank attack that killed 5 was...
- Ending showdown with Pelosi, Trump postpones...
- North Korea's leader orders preparations for 2nd...
- Homeowner equipment caused California wine...