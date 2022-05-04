WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter has been caught up in the investigation into inappropriate and racist text messages circulated between some Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies.

The City of Wichita has confirmed that a Wichita firefighter was put on administrative leave on April 22, the same day Fire Chief Tammy Snow learned of the firefighter’s possible role.

In March, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter told KSN that the three deputies involved were let go.

A review board looked into how the Wichita Police Department disciplined the 12 police officers involved. Two weeks ago, it issued its finding and said the discipline “was not appropriate given the seriousness of the offenses.”

KSN has reached out to the City of Wichita to see if it will release more information about the firefighter’s involvement.