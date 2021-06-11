Firefighter injured in west Douglas house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita firefighter was injured when responding to a house fire at 4325 W. Douglas Friday evening. The call came in around 9:15 p.m.

WFD said that firefighters were responding to a house fire call and while crews were inside the house — a firefighter went down and fell to the ground. Other firefighters say they realized something was wrong when he fell and they were able to get him outside safely despite the heavy smoke inside the structure.

The injured firefighter was not breathing and unconscious, triaged code blue, when he was pulled outside. Rescue crews performed CPR on him and resuscitated him. He was triaged to code red after he was awake and verbal.

WFD said per protocol, they’ll conduct an internal investigation on the injured firefighter’s equipment and what transpired.