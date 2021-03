WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are battling a fire at 4300 W. 29th Street South Monday. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Crews are reportedly fighting a grass fire that was spreading towards a mobile home park, trying to stop it from spreading further.

This story is developing. We will have more information on KSN News at 5 and here on KSN.com as it becomes available.

UPDATE | 4300 W 29th St S | BAT3 requesting a third alarm assignment | https://t.co/hGDnIAPEyV — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 8, 2021

BLDG FIRE | 4300 W 29th St S | E12 has a fire from a large pile of cardboard bundles next to an overhead door | E12 fire attack | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 8, 2021

Building fire in the 4300 blk E 29th St S. Command has requested a second alarm response. Crews also have a running grass fire. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) March 8, 2021