Firefighters battle fire near downtown

Wichita Fire crews battled an early morning fire near Maple and Sycamore. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire broke out just after 3 a.m, near Sycamore and Maple.

A passerby noticed the fire and called 9-1-1. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a two story home.

The fire was contained to the second floor.

Wichita Fire Department Captain Ted Bush said fire crews had to not only battle the flames, but “excessive storage” on the second floor.

The house is vacant and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The intersection of Maple and Sycamore was closed for a time.

The cause remains under investigation.