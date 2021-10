WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – More than a dozen people, including shoppers and employees, were inside the Whole Foods at 13th and Webb in Wichita during the shooting. One Wichita mother feared her son was one of them when she could not get a hold of him.

After four hours of calling and texting, Jenna Steier got a text from her son that he was okay. Her son, Sean, works two different jobs and said he is lucky he wasn't there.