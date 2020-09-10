Firefighters battle a pair of house fires near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to two side-by-side house fires in the 1300 block of South Market Thursday afternoon. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and battled the fire for over an hour. When the call first came in, there were reports of people trapped in one of the houses, but firefighters did not find anyone inside the home when they arrived on the scene.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

