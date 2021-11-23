Southeast Wichita apartment fire under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire at a southeast apartment complex Tuesday night.

The fire department received a call around 6:30 p.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of S. Rock Road, near the intersection of Pawnee and Rock.

Zeb Campbell, who lives in the same neighborhood as the apartment complex, was at the scene of the fire. He was able to take a video and some pictures.

Video courtesy: Zeb Campbell

Officials at the scene told KSN the fire is being treated as a crime. An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Picture courtesy: Zeb Campbell