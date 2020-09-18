Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at north Wichita church

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at a church at 16th St. and Salina Friday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to see fire and smoke coming from the structure.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew on scene and will provide the latest developments as it becomes available.

Church fire in north Wichita

