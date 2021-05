WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are responding to a residential fire at 5944 south Jones Monday evening. The call came in around 9:40 p.m.

There were reports of two minor injuries resulting from this fire, both patients refused to be transported to a hospital.

This story is developing. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update the latest information as it becomes available.