Firefighters battle fire at west Wichita Burger King

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters responded to a fire at the Burger King in west Wichita Thursday. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant on West Street.

No injuries have been reported.

PHOTO UPDATE WEST ST FIRE | Photo by @craighacker. TK1/TK2 vent pic.twitter.com/8qyaA4XCes — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) March 26, 2020

