WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews are fighting a fire at Evergreen Recycle in north Wichita.
The Park City Police Department – Kansas Facebook page said, “Due to a large fire at Evergreen Recycle, 53rd Street is closed until further notice between Arkansas and Broadway.”
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call at 6:48 p.m. for the report of a grass fire in the 300 block of W. 53rd St.
Sedgwick County Dispatch says no injuries have been reported.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
You can see the fire on KSN’s SkyView Downtown Wichita.
