WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from across Kansas and some surrounding states are coming to town for Wichita HOT, a training conference for local firefighters.

Wichita HOT is taking place on Friday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Over 300 firefighters from Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Illinois and Arizona will be in attendance.

Wichita HOT is a collaboration between the Wichita Fire Department, Derby Fire Department and the FOOLS of Oz, a fraternal firefighters training organization.

The event started in 2007 with the goal to teach excellent, aggressive firefighting tactics to attendees who might not have the access or funds to attend larger conferences.