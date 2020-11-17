Firefighters contain large grass fire in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters responded to a large grass fire burning in Cowley County Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews said the fire started from someone burning trash when the wind caused the fire to spread quickly and burning over 100 acres before it was contained.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged due to this fire.

The state has two Black Hawk helicopters on standby in case they are needed to fight grass fires Wednesday.

