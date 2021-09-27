Firefighters from 3 agencies battle warehouse fire in Grant County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Sunday at Birla Carbon USA in Grant County prompted several crews from the area to respond.

It broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 3500 S. Road South. Crews found the entire contents of a warehouse on fire, including 200 pallets of carbon black.

Fire crews attacked the fire from three sides of the warehouse. The fire was brought under control around 3 p.m. Firefighters didn’t return home until after 6:30 p.m.

Grant County fire said all contents of the building were lost, but the building was saved.

Satanta fire and Stanton County fire assisted in battling the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories