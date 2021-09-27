Firefighters from 3 agencies battle warehouse fire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire early Sunday at Birla Carbon USA in Grant County prompted several crews from the area to respond.

It broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 3500 S. Road South. Crews found the entire contents of a warehouse on fire, including 200 pallets of carbon black.

Fire crews attacked the fire from three sides of the warehouse. The fire was brought under control around 3 p.m. Firefighters didn’t return home until after 6:30 p.m.

Grant County fire said all contents of the building were lost, but the building was saved.

Satanta fire and Stanton County fire assisted in battling the blaze.