Firefighters from Wichita area help battle 412 Fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 70 firefighters from three groups – the Seven Counties Wildland Task Force, Sedgwick/Sumner County Wildland Task Force and the Southwest Kansas Wildland Task Force – joined firefighters in Oklahoma on the 412 Fire to improve control lines, conduct mop up and suppress hot spots.

Many other Kansas firefighters responded to the fire through existing mutual aid agreements. Those firefighters returned home safely on Sunday evening.

“Kansans should be proud of the efforts of the firefighters who answered the request for assistance by our counterparts with Oklahoma Forestry Services,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer with the Kansas Forest Service.

According to the Situation Report from Oklahoma Forestry Services, the fire was still estimated at 29,189 acres with 76% containment as of Tuesday morning.

LATEST STORIES: