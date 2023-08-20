WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters across Reno County, along with the Kansas Forest Service, participated in drip torch training on Saturday.

Reno County Emergency Management says firefighters from all eight rural fire districts, as well as the Hutchinson Fire Department, were in attendance.

Participants conducted small controlled burns north of Pretty Prairie, practicing drip torch techniques.

A drip torch is a tool used in wildfire suppression, using dripping flaming fuel on the ground to control burning.

It was especially hot for the firefighters. On top of the controlled burns, temperatures in the area soared to triple digits.