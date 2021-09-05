Firefighters put out blaze at Topeka multi-family dwelling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a multi-family dwelling in Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department said in a news release that it responded shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Saturday to the two-story structure and made what it calls an “interior offensive attack.”

Two occupants who were inside the structure were able to get out unhurt before firefighters arrived.

The preliminary investigation says the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

It estimated the loss at about $11,000, mostly due to structural damage.