Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters stayed busy Thursday night trying to save a family’s home from burning down.

Andover firefighters went to the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive around 10:45 p.m. after getting the report of a fire. They found flames coming from the attached garage. The family was already safely out of the home.

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 block of North Lakeside Drive, Andover, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Courtesy Andover Fire Rescue)

The first crews that arrived kept the fire from spreading until additional crews arrived and helped put the fire out. Some other agencies that responded were Sedgwick County Fire District 1, Wichita Fire Department, Rose Hill Fire Department, Butler County EMS and Andover Police Department.

Police closed Central for about an hour due to a water supply line crossing the road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.