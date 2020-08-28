Firefighters battle a salvage yard fire in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a large fire at Sandlian Iron and Metal Auto Salvage at 29th St. North and Hoover Thursday. The call came in after 7 p.m.

Dense black smoke could be seen for miles across Wichita at piles of old cars burned.

Wichita Fire Department Marshal Stuart Bevis said 16 units worked to put out the fire, including three water tankers from the Sedgwick County Fire Department. Water supply was an issue due to no nearby hydrants.

No injuries were reported. Crews will begin their investigation into how the fire started on Friday.

Hoover was closed from 29th St. North to 37th St. North for several hours while crews battled the flames.

