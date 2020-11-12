Fire at Wesley Hospital put out by quick-acting nurse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to a fire at Wesley Hospital Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Wesley Hospital said a patient set fire to one of the emergency rooms at Wesley Medical Center, where an attending nurse, who is also a former firefighter, was able to extinguish the flames almost immediately.

Wesley Hospital stated the flames were isolated to a single room and that the smoke and smell filled the emergency department. They said their staff acted quickly to move ER patients to areas that were safe and smoke-free.

Wesley Hospital set up a temporary tent outside their Emergency Department to initially triage patients, then sent them to either the Children’s Hospital Emergency Department or to the East wing of their Emergency Department.

