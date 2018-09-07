Local

Fire causes $30,000 in damage at Wichita home

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 11:09 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Firefighters responded to a fire in a home in south Wichita Thursday night. 

The fire was in the 1000 block of S. Market and it was reported just before 11:00 p.m.

According to authorities, when firefighters arrived to the scene flames were showing from the second floor of a home.

The fire knocked down fairly quickly, however EMS was called to the scene to treat one person for smoke inhalation. 

Fire investigators tell KSN the fire caused $25,000 worth of damage to the structure of the building and $5,000 in damage to the contents of the building. 

