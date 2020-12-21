Firefighters injured fighting fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita firefighters suffered burns while fighting a fire Sunday night.

The Wichita Fire Department and EMS responded to a house fire near 12th and Jackson just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Wichita Fire Deputy Chief Josh Pavelski said two firefighters were transported to the hospital with burns, one in serious condition.

A third firefighter was injured while restraining an individual from entering the house on fire.

Two others were also injured during the incident. One of them was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, while the other refused treatment at the scene.

It was not known whether they were residents of the home.

Wichita police also responded to the scene to assist with the combative person.

