Firefighters respond to house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon at 1438 N. Chambers. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was visible at the back of the house. Firefighters opened up the ceilings and roof to control the flames. There was extensive damage to the structure. No one was home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No damage amount has been released yet.
