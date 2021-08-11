Firefighters respond to warehouse fire and explosion in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a fire and explosion in Garden City Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Finney County tells KSN the fire is at the old Crazy House building off of Highway 50, toward the Tyson area.

The spokesperson was advised the explosion was from propane bottles inside the facility. We have been told that there are no injuries, but the building is destroyed.

Smoke rises over Garden City after the report of a warehouse fire and explosion, Aug. 11, 2021. (KSN Photo)

KSN is working to gather more information, pictures and video. Look for updates here and on KSN News.