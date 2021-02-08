Firefighters say 3 injured in Shawnee house fire on Sunday

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials in Shawnee say three men were injured — one critically — in a house fire.

The Shawnee Mission Fire Department tells television station KSHB that the blaze was reported just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

A fire department spokesman said the man who was critically injured had lit a cigarette in his room, where the fire started.

Officials say the man’s son and grandson suffered smoke inhalation while trying to put the fire out. All three men were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital.

The son and grandson were later listed in stable condition, but the older man remained in critical condition.