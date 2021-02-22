Firefighters: Woman found critically injured in Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a woman is fighting for her life after being found critically injured in a fire that consumed an abandoned commercial building in Topeka.

The Topeka fire Department says in a news release that crews were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire in a single-story masonry commercial building that firefighters believed to be vacant.

During a search of the building, firefighters found an unresponsive woman and rushed her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.

An investigation showed the blaze was likely started by a “warming fire.”