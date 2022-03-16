WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High fire danger due to dry conditions across Kansas has led to fires erupting across the state.

One fire has erupted from Kansas Highway 254 from 143rd Street to 159th Street East in northeast Sedgwick County.

Crews are also working two other large fires in the state. One is in Norton County and another is in Elk County.

The Norton County fire is north of U.S. Highway 36 near Road K and Road 12. Norton, Almena, and Phillips fire crews are working to battle the blaze.

“This fire is located near the US-36/K-60 in Norton County. Please use caution and be alert for emergency vehicles if traveling in this area,” said NWKansasKDOT in a tweet.

The Elk County fire is on the Elk/Chautauqua county line.

KSN News will continue to follow these fires and provide the latest online and KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.