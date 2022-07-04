HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A firework is the apparent cause of a house fire Monday in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St.

The department said the cause was due to a firework.

Here is a list of safety tips provided by the Kansas State Fire Marshal:

  • Always ignite outdoors
  • Have an adult supervise all fireworks activities
  • Have a water supply nearby
  • Light from a solid, flat and stable platform
  • Light only one firework at a time
  • Make sure fireworks debris is cooled off completely before disposing
  • Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place
  • Use a long-handled lighter
  • Only use fireworks purchased and/or approved by your town and/or county