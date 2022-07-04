The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St. on Monday. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A firework is the apparent cause of a house fire Monday in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St.

The department said the cause was due to a firework.

Here is a list of safety tips provided by the Kansas State Fire Marshal: