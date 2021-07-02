Firework stand donating proceeds to a home for those with disabilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A couple in Wichita is hosting a firework stand and giving their proceeds to ‘Taylor’s Home’ — a home they are renovating to accommodate those with disabilities.

Ray and Kim Booth are opening a home in Wichita for people with disabilities.

Taylor, a 30-year-old man who has autism and is non-verbal, is the inspiration behind “Taylor’s Home.”

“My wife’s a nurse and so she wanted to start a home for him and for other people with disabilities,” said Ray Booth, who owns Taylor’s Home along with his wife.

To raise funds for the home, the Booth’s are having a firework stand. “We’re going to donate our portion, my wife and I’s portion is going to go towards his home,” said Ray Booth.

Kim Booth is hoping to make the house a home for those with disabilities. “I’d say the main goal is to get this one up and running and see how it goes,” Ray Booth said.

The money from the firework stand will help add two bedrooms to house six residents in total.