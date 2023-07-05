WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firework stands in Andover and Bel Aire say they have seen similar firework sales compared to last year.

“Fourth of July being a Tuesday, it’s a little bit different season, but sales have been strong,” Wholesale Fireworks operating manager Jacob Marietta said. “And today, being the Fourth, is the final and big day of sales. A lot of people wait till the last minute.”

Wholesale Fireworks says sales have gradually increased each year, and Bellino Fireworks in Bel Aire says they have raised more money this year than last year.

“The fireworks and sales have been kind of just gradually going up every year, but for the most part, right in line with previous years,” Marietta said.

This year aerial fireworks are allowed to be shot in the Wichita city limits.

“We’ve got more people coming from Wichita now being able to shoot within the city limits,” Bellino Firework manager Tara Wade said. “It’s been great. We got a lot more sales in that area.”

“There’s been a lot of us in the stands telling people it’s a new product for them, different ways to shoot at different distances, stuff like that,” Marietta said. “So then a lot of education going on in the tents and buildings on the differences in the two products. Definitely seeing some new customers and people adding on the bigger aerials this year, shooting in the city limits.”

He says the most important thing to remember is to use the fireworks safely.

“Have a sober and safe shooter, have a plan where you’re going to shoot, a fire extinguisher, a hose, a bucket of water, always something in case something does catch on fire,” Maritetta said. “Obviously, this year, fireworks can reignite, so we will leave them in the yard or put them by the curb, douse them down and don’t put them in the trash can until tomorrow.”

Butler County stands are open July 5.

“It’s always nice, gives people one more chance,” Marietta said. “Maybe start that for next year, and also depends on the day of the week. This year it’s a Wednesday, sometimes a Friday or Saturday, depending on how the sale dates, where the fourth falls.”

Bellino Fireworks raises money for the Lions Club of Bel Aire and the Northwest High School girl’s basketball team.