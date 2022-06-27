WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Fireworks went on sale in Wichita on Monday, but not before getting the okay from fire crews.

One lieutenant from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) visited eight firework vendors on Monday making sure to check each firework is safe for 4th of July festivities. He is just one of many firefighters checking every tent in town.

Every year, once sales begin, Wichita firefighters are making sure that what you see in the tent is safe.

“We want to keep everybody safe during the holiday weekend. We want to make sure that they’re not using anything that’s gonna injure or danger themselves,” said Lt. Jamal Williams-Bey, with the WFD

In Wichita any firework that shoots above 6 feet is illegal and anything labeled as “shooting flaming balls.” Williams-Bey said they are too dangerous.

“Come and double-check and make sure that they’re selling the correct fireworks within the city limits,” said Williams-Bey.

“We don’t want to cause any house fires or any fires at all – try to make it a little easier for the firefighters that we have in our area,” said Michelle Henke, a manager of a firework tent.

Henke said this is her first time managing a firework tent with her family and she is grateful for the all-clear.

“It feels great to be ready to go and selling. It’s just kinda a marvel how we can explode things with colors and do it – if we follow everything right – we can do it really safely and have a great 4th of July,” said Henke.

Williams-Bey said they also have to check that there are no smoking signs all around the firework tents and multiple fire extinguishers ready to go.