Fireworks cause 5 Kansas City home fires on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Careless and illegal firework use has contributed to five confirmed home fires and more than a dozen other fire responses, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

“It has been an extremely busy night for crews overnight,” KCFD told WDAF-TV.

Out of 23 total responses, five residential fires were confirmed to be caused by fireworks. Fifteen small trash fires are believed to be caused by fireworks, likely discarded while still hot.

Lighting off fireworks in Kansas City, outside of professional shows, is illegal.

Last year, officials recorded a big increase in injuries and fires caused by fireworks as more people turned to personal, at-home displays.

