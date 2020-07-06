Fireworks cause estimated $10,500 in damage to Junction City duplex

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are blaming fireworks for a blaze that caused an estimated $10,500 in damage to a Junction City duplex.
WIBW-TV reports that the fire was reported around 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the northeast edge of the city.
Junction City Fire Department officials said the blaze was caused by disposed of fireworks inside a plastic trash receptacle. Crews found heavy fire in the front of the residence and the garage area upon arriving. Four people and a pair of dogs were evacuated.
