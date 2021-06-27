Fireworks flying off shelves across metro

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks sales have begun in Wichita and the area.

“I buy most of my fireworks on July 5th, and I keep them all year long,” said Jeff Burbach on Sunday. “And then, I come back.”

Jeff is buying early this year with his grandson.

“And I have to go again. I have to get more fireworks. I’m a firework guy,” said Jeff.

Steve Heiden is with 3-D Fireworks of Derby, Park City and El Dorado.

“Yes, we hope to sell out of it,” said Heiden. “And then, we go get more.”

Heiden says they have a supply, despite some suppliers having issues getting fireworks out of port and into Kansas this year.

“I don’t want to play the COVID card, but part of it has to do with COVID, so you’ve got supply there. A lot of it has been the demand,” said Heiden. “We have even ourselves had a problem where we have ordered multiple shipping containers, and we’ve only got portions of them. But the other portions have been showing up.”

Heiden says his supplier anticipated the demand early and has not relented to get a large supply for this year.

Families got out early on Sunday to start the party.

“Fourth of July. Spending time with family. Get to blow up stuff,” said Levi, who was buying for his family. “And friends. And having a good time. Get to make memories.”

Fireworks in Wichita city limits need to be approved by the Wichita Fire Department.

That means fireworks with spark under six feet.