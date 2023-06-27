WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks go on sale today in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

Wichita’s fireworks ordinance is different this year after the city council approved changes back in May.

The ordinance change defines two types of fireworks: aerial fireworks and safe and sane (ground) fireworks.

The change legalizes aerial fireworks from July 1 to July 4. The previous ordinance banned fireworks that shot farther than six feet in any direction.

Safe and sane fireworks can be used from June 27 to July 4. Bottle rockets and sky lanterns will continue to be banned in Wichita.

Hours to discharge fireworks remain between 10 a.m. and midnight.

The plan also increases fines for people who violate the ordinance.

First offense: $1,000

Second offense: $1,500

Subsequent offenses: $2,000

The Wichita Fire Department and Wichita Police Department plan to have enhanced enforcement from July 1-4. In addition, there will be a zero-tolerance policy adopted for fireworks violations.