WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks sales will soon start in the City of Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department says sales can begin Monday, June 27. Sales will have to wrap up by July 5.

Fireworks can be shot off from 10 a.m. to midnight in the city.

The department is emphasizing the proper disposal of used fireworks. Many of the fires are caused by improper disposal.

“So we want to make sure that you know when you shoot your fireworks being able to properly wet them down, cool them down before you put them in a dumpster,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

The fire department will inspect all tents within city limits to make sure legal fireworks are sold. The fireworks cannot go above six feet in the air or be labeled “shooting flaming balls” per city ordinance.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications will also have a designated line to report fireworks nuisances from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. from July 1 through July 5.

In all unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, fireworks may be possessed and shot from July 1 through the Independence Day.