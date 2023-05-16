WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will consider changing regulations on fireworks.

The proposal will define two types of fireworks: aerial and safe and sane. It would legalize aerial fireworks from July 1 to July 4. Safe and sane fireworks could be used from June 27 to July 4. Bottle rockets and sky lanterns would continue to be banned in Wichita.

Hours to discharge fireworks would remain between 10 a.m. and midnight.

The plan would also increase fines for people who violate the ordinance.

First offense: $1,000

Second offense: $1,500

Subsequent offenses: $2,000

The Wichita Fire Department and Wichita Police Department would plan to have enhanced enforcement from July 1-4. There will be a zero-tolerance policy adopted for fireworks violations.