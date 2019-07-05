Fireworks-related blaze destroys house, 2 vehicles

SMOLAN, Kan. (KSNW) – No one was injured when a fireworks-related blaze destroyed a home in Smolan Thursday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Friday that deputies and fire crews were dispatched to 201 S. Front in Smolan at 11 p.m. Thursday.

The owners of the house reported that they had their teenage granddaughter and a couple of friends over to shoot fireworks, Soldan said. Afterward, the fireworks debris were placed in a cardboard box in the garage, he said. At approximately 11 p.m., the couple went to check on popping noises they heard coming from the garage and found the garage on fire, Soldan said.

Everyone was able to escape without injury, he said.

In addition to the house, a 2011 Ford Escape parked in the driveway and a 2017 Ford Explorer parked in the garage were destroyed, Soldan said. Total loss was estimated at $261,500, he said.