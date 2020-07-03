Fireworks sales are booming with 4th of July celebrations canceled due to COVID-19

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Some firework stand owners didn’t know what to expect heading into this season, but the pandemic is boosting sales with some of the most popular items flying off the shelves.

At 3D Fireworks in Park City, sales are sizzling. Owner Patrick Dillman said they’ve already doubled sales from last year.

“A lot of the small towns are not doing their shows like they usually would and honestly that draws more people in because they want to do their own shows,” said Dillman.

The pandemic boosting sales and creating a supply shortage after fireworks factories in China were forced to shut down for about three months due to the virus.

“With that shutdown, the case that I ordered in August of last year won’t be here in time for the Fourth of July,” said Dillman.

At The Goddard Lions Club run tent in Goddard, manager Dan Funke said they sold more in the first two days than what they sold in five days last year.

“A lot of people are buying a lot of big fireworks family packs and things like that,” said Funke. “I think by noon on Saturday we’re going to see a lot of bare shelves here.”

Both fireworks stands said the booming business this year is a big relief.

“Because honestly, in March and April, I was scared to death. I didn’t know if I was supposed to order more or order less And that was a real problem for us just trying to figure out what was going to happen,” said Funke.

“I have to pay for everything up front to do this,” said Dillman. “So we have $100,000 sitting out but we decided just to put everything that we had into it and just see, see how it would work and so far I mean it’s paid off in dividends.”

