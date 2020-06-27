Fireworks sales begin Saturday for Saline County residents

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNW) – Officials in Saline County say residents will need to follow separate regulations when discharging fireworks in the area.

Officials say this includes the cities of Brookville, Smolan, New Cambria, Assaria, and Gypsum.

According to the county, fireworks sales will begin on Saturday, June 27th, through Sunday, July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight each day. People will be allowed to discharge fireworks from June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to Midnight each day.

Regulations:

When using approve consumer fireworks, a person shall not ignite or discharge fireworks:

a. While on public property;

b. While on private property without the express written consent of the property owner, including the property owner’s name, address, telephone number and signature;

c. Into, under, or from a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still, or on a public roadway or the right-of-way adjoining a public roadway;

d. Within 100 feet of any hospital, sanitarium, infirmary, nursing home, or assisted living facility;

e. Within 300 feet of any consumer fireworks facility;

f. So as to throw, cast, or propel the fireworks in the direction of or into the path of any person or group of persons, whether on foot, on a bicycle, on a motorcycle, or in a vehicle;

g. So as to impact adjoining property from either direct contact from fireworks or the residue resulting from the use of fireworks.

To report fireworks violations, contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Saline County Sheriff at 785-826-6500. Do Not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

