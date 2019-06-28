Fireworks sales helping local athletes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Let the celebrations begin. Fireworks are officially on sale in Sedgwick county.

While several stands raise money for local groups or organizations, proceeds from the stand at 21st street and Amidon go to support the North High Football team.

Some athletes have turned into salesmen while others work security.

“They get some experience. Customer service retail stuff,” says Eli Copeland, North High teacher and football coach. “It’s a good community service for them. But, they get paid back with the equipment they have for football and other sports, and for their meals.

In Wichita, fireworks can be shot until July 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Laws and times for other cities may differ.