WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks were the big highlight of Wichita’s Red, White & Boom held Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The event began at 6 p.m., with gates opening at Riverfront Stadium and food trucks at the Hyatt Lawn. The Wind Surge game was shown on the jumbotron as the team was playing in Tulsa. The fireworks lit up the sky around 9:40 p.m.

Dozens of people showed up to enjoy the Fourth of July with their families.

“We really wanted to see the fireworks, and we just thought coming here would be a good moment for us to do so,” said Adriana Strougo, an attendee.

“Putting the venue for free for people who wanted a nice, easy place to watch it, rather than trying to shuffle through the parking lot,” said Bob Moullette, Wichita Wind Surge general manager.

It was the eighth year of the event.