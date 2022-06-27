WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area residents are already hearing fireworks as the Fourth of July nears, and the nightly explosions will increase until the holiday ends. Sedgwick County wants to make sure there isn’t a corresponding explosion of calls to 911.

Each year, Sedgwick County has to remind people that 911 is for emergencies. The County wants people to use the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications’ non-emergency phone line for non-emergency complaints about noise, illegal fireworks, and parties.

The number is 316-290-1011.

The line is available Friday night through Monday night from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Sedgwick County activates the non-emergency line during times of historically high 911 call volumes. It keeps the 911 line open for real emergencies and allows dispatchers to focus on the emergencies.

If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency nuisance complaint, the call will be transferred to the non-emergency line.