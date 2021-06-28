First chimpanzee to call Sedgwick County Zoo home passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first chimpanzee to call the Sedgwick County Zoo home has passed away.

The zoo announced that Audra arrived on July 28, 1972, when she was two years old. She gave birth to Mwana, the first ape to be born at SCZ, in 1984. The zoo said she would give birth six more times which contributed to the growth of the chimpanzee population.

Audra was being treated for age-related health issues and ongoing medical concerns including heart

disease and her condition deteriorated rapidly on the morning of Sunday, June 27. Due to her advanced

heart disease, the prognosis for recovery was poor. Zoo veterinary staff, along with Audra’s keepers,

made the very difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

The zoo said the other chimpanzees in the group were able to see Audra after she passed in order to process her death appropriately. They will be closely monitored over the next few days to ensure their mental health and overall welfare.