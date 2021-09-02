First-degree murder charges filed in deaths of two people in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Eudora man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two men from Hutchinson were found last week in Reno County.

Kyle Hardwick made his first court appearance Thursday and is being held on $2 million bond.

He was arrested Wednesday in Maize. Authorities found the bodies Aug. 27 in eastern Reno County.

The names of the two victims and information about a possible motive have not been released.

Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said the three men were acquainted and agreed to meet at the rural site, apparently to look at a new gun one of them had purchased. .