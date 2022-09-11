WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day.

Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes.

They wanted to be more accessible to veterans, but also to those staying at the VA.

“When I look at Patriots Day after living through 9/11, it brings them all together as one and hopefully, we can pass that along just to keep representing all of our heroes, not just our veterans or active service duty men,” said Volunteer with Kansas Wounded Vet Run, Stacie Jester.

Toys were donated at the show to go towards the Wichita Toy Run.