First Holiday Millionaire Raffle Early Bird drawing this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery is reminding players to buy their Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets in order to be eligible for the first Early Bird drawing.

The first of four Early Bird drawings will take place on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with a chance to win $25,000. Players must buy their tickets by 6:59 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.

One Early Bird drawing will take place each month leading up to the Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize event on January 2, 2020, when one lucky person will win $1 million. Tickets for the raffle cost $20, and there are only 200,000 tickets available. Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased before an Early Bird drawing are eligible to win that drawing, all subsequent Early Bird drawings, and the $1,000,000 grand prize.

Early Bird Drawing Dates:

Sunday, September 29 – $25,000

Sunday, October 27 – $30,000

Sunday, November 24 – $40,000

Sunday, December 15 – $50,000

Grand Prize Event

On January 2, 2020, the Kansas Lottery will draw the winning numbers for the $1 million grand prize and $855,000 in other cash prizes. The prizes and number of winners for the January 2 drawing are as follows:

Prize Amount Number of Winners $1,000,000 1 $100,000 1 $50,000 3 $25,000 5 $5,000 15 $1,000 25 $100 800 $50 6,000

For more information on the annual raffle, visit 2019 Holiday Millionaire Raffle.