First lady Jill Biden to visit Kansas City, Kansas next week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – The first lady will once again return to the Kansas City area next week.

Jill Biden will travel to Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 12, according to her office. The reason for her trip and details on where she’ll visit have not been released at this time.

The first lady was in the Kansas City area just over four months ago as a part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour. She visited a clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus in late May.

The community college offered one free class to those who got vaccinated that day.

During her trip, Biden also met with the mayor, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and local first responders. As she left Kansas City, she was gifted a personalized, Kansas City Royals jersey. She thanked the city for the jersey, but staff members joked she likely wouldn’t wear it because the first lady is a diehard Philadelphia Phillies fan.