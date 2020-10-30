First Lady Melania Trump tweet recognizes Newton High School student organization

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump gave recognition to the STAND coalition at Newton High School.

The group is comprised of 70 students committed to be drug free the first lady tweeted.

According to the Newton Kansan, STAND members pushed for the T21 ordinance, which increased the age for tobacco purchases in Newton

“Embracing a substance-free life isn’t just healthy, it is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all! Thank you for setting a wonderful example!” Trump said in the tweet.

The STAND Coalition at Newton High School in KS is comprised of 70 students committed to #BeDrugFree. Embracing a substance-free life isn’t just healthy, it is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all! Thank you for setting a wonderful example! #PreventionMonth pic.twitter.com/PRsN83Yng0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 29, 2020

LATEST STORIES: