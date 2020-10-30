First Lady Melania Trump tweet recognizes Newton High School student organization

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump gave recognition to the STAND coalition at Newton High School.

The group is comprised of 70 students committed to be drug free the first lady tweeted.

According to the Newton Kansan, STAND members pushed for the T21 ordinance, which increased the age for tobacco purchases in Newton

“Embracing a substance-free life isn’t just healthy, it is laying the foundation for a brighter future for all! Thank you for setting a wonderful example!” Trump said in the tweet.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories